FEO to focus on upgrading voter cards: Saneem

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office will continue to target Fijian voters who are yet to upgrade their voter card.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem has clarified that if a voter turns up at a polling station on Election Day with a green colored voter card, they will still be able to cast their vote.

He says the FEO team will categorize the person as someone who has failed to bring a valid Identification Card and the person’s photo will be checked on the voter list.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says 593,134 Fijians are on the blue colored voter card and 96,840 are on the green card, voter card, and the total number of registered voters in Fiji is 689,974.

“So if there is anyone spreading news that 96,000 people are disenfranchised, that information is absolutely incorrect. They will still be able to vote once you are registered in the National Register of voters. You are registered for life unless you are removed because of the reasons stated in the law.”

Saneem says they have established that 50,748 males are still on the green-colored voter card and 46,092 females are on the green-colored voter card.

The majority of voters in Suva and Lautoka areas are yet to upgrade their voter cards.

He states that having a blue card means the voter is also aware of their polling venue but a green card owner will need to find out where his polling station is before being given the green light to vote.