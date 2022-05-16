FEO registers 17 new voters in Australia

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/ Facebook]

The Fijians Elections Office has registered 17 new eligible voters in Australia during day one of Overseas Voter Registration.

Apart from this, 69 voters have also upgraded to the latest blue VoterCard.

The FEO team has recorded 86 engagements in the first day of registrations conducted throughout Australia yesterday.

[Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]



[Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]

The teams were stationed at Kangaroo Point Uniting Church in Brisbane, the Fiji High Commission in Canberra and at the Swan Hill SDA Church Hall in Melbourne yesterday.

Voters in Australia can register or upgrade to the latest VoterCard at any of these centres.

The teams will be returning on May 26th.



FEO Teams will be based at these sites til Friday. [Source: Fijian Election Office/ Facebook]