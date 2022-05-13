FEO ramps-up election preparation

[File Photo]

Preparations for the 2022 General Election are being bolstered as the Fijian Elections Office now explores probable set-up for the Count Centre.

A mock set-up and rehearsal were conducted yesterday to gauge election officials’ understanding of the counting process and identify areas that need improvement.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the training lasting a fortnight, aims to strengthen the electoral process and ensure officials are aware of their duties during the election period.

“We simulated entire processes including some of our apps that we are using and some improvements to the results app. It was a good time to rehearse as we are intending to be election ready by this time next week.”

Saneem adds that more trainings will be conducted to straighten out any issues for a smooth General Election.

“The team is going to review the outcomes from the rehearsal and from that, we will make necessary adjustments to the processes, and where required, we’ll be enhancing the training. Based on the review we will take further action.”

The training also includes a simulation of the entire overnight counting process, as it would be, following a General Election.

Meanwhile, FEO is calling on those who haven’t registered to vote to do so at the earliest.