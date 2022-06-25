FEO pays out allowances to election advocates

Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has paid out allowances to 21 community election advocates for conducting election awareness sessions in their respective communities.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the advocates have done well in conducting voting-related “talanoa” within their communities.

Saneem says they were required to conduct a 15-minute election awareness session with their community members, and depending on the number of participants, the community would receive a grant.

He says this grant will go towards any development activity that will benefit the community.

The Fijian Elections Office says so far it has paid out $14,500 to 44 communities as part of this project.