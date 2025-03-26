FEO hosts info session for new proposed political parties

The Fijian Elections Office has named some representatives of the 14 proposed political parties intending to contest the 2026 General Election.

These representatives attended an information session for proposed political parties hosted by the FEO earlier this week.

The 14 proposed political parties are the Fiji Constitution Conservative Party, the Liberation of Fiji Party, Hearts with Vision, the Cornerstone Vision Party, One United Republican (OUR), One People’s Party, the Fijians First Party, the Servant of All Party (SOAP), Solidarity Fiji, the NextGen Alliance Fiji, People First, the Fijian National Congress, the National Greens Party, and the Kingdom Fiji.

The proposed NextGen Alliance was represented by local social media influencer Apisai Moce, while the proposed Liberation of Fiji Party was represented by Veronica and Manoa Malani.

Veronica Malini is a familiar figure, having taken former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to court for allegations that he was involved in a bombing of her home in 1987.

The proposed Hearts With Vision was represented by Salote Malani, while Nayagodamu Korovou and Justin Lawrence represented the proposed One United Republican (OUR) Party.

The proposed Kingdom of Fiji was represented by Paul Morrell, while the representative from the proposed National Greens Party and the proposed One People’s Party wished not to be named.

Registrar for Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa, in addressing the representatives of the proposed political parties, states that they can visit the communities and settlements and engage with the members.

Mataiciwa also stresses that every member of the public has the right to join any party or proposed party of their choice.

However, she says it is important to note that individuals should only be a member of one party or proposed party at any given time.

Mataiciwa adds that the purpose of the session was to assist proposed political parties in understanding the registration requirements outlined in the Act, the timelines involved, fees, and the relevant application documents that will be submitted.

