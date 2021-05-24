Home

News

FEO extends MoU with the Unit Trust of Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
November 16, 2021 5:03 am
Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [left] and UTOF Chief Executive, Vilash Chand sign the MoU [Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office has extended its MOU with the Unit Trust of Fiji.

Now the FEO staff will be able to directly deduct savings from their pay into their UTOF accounts.

While extending the MOU for five more years, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says their engagement with the UTOF is ultimately designed to produce an avenue for staff to be financially secure and conduct their roles objectively.

Saneem says this deduction that the staff of FEO are doing is their safety net.

UTOF Chief Executive, Vilash Chand says the schemes offered by them are flexible and affordable.

From the initial signing of this MoU until date, a total of 25 FEO staff have benefited from the savings schemes.

