FEMAT teams had to be repositioned

The Ministry of Health had to reposition its Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team after the Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this was done as the cyclones did not follow the predicted path.

Dr Waqainabete says they had prepositioned the human resources and FEMAT as part of their readiness before the cyclones, however changes had to be made.

“From a clinical perspective, the clinicians in all the divisions have advised all the health professionals to have a low index of suspicion for persons presenting with symptoms like fever and headache.”

Dr Waqainabete says the intensity of natural disasters increases the risk of diseases and new breeding habitats can be created.

The Ministry has recorded a total of 5,404 cases of LTDD following the two cyclones.