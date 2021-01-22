Home

Fears of disease outbreak in the Wainibuka area

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 6:00 am

The risk for Leptospirosis, Dengue Fever and Typhoid outbreak is high for most villagers along the Wainibuka River.

This as the areas were severely affected by floods at the height of TC Ana over the weekend.

Turaga ni Koro of Wailotua No. 1 Village, Isoa Natabaleka, says the village has recorded a few cases of typhoid following disasters in the past.

He is working closely with its Community Health Workers to ensure no outbreak of such diseases post-TC Ana.

“We have started with our clean-up activity when the water level at the Wainibuka River receded.”

He adds his concern now is the safety of villagers and to ensure there is no outbreak of communicable diseases that normally emerge after a disaster.

“I have been advising all villagers to boil their drinking water. They need to remain indoors, otherwise wear protective gears when out in the fields or cleaning their houses.”

Village elder Etonia Rokorobe says the safety and welfare of villagers with disability also needs to be prioritized during this time.

“Our safety should not be compromised. Villagers to place our safety and health paramount. But I’m thankful, that is one thing villagers did first when the water rises rapidly – by moving us safely to higher grounds.”

Over 120 villagers are currently taking shelter at around five evacuation centres and will return to their homes when it is safe to do so.

