FCS’s proposed policy to uphold professional standards

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service has today announced a proposed policy aimed at reinforcing high standards of personal conduct and integrity among its officers and staff.

The new Personal Conduct and Marital Integrity Policy emphasizes the importance of upholding professional and ethical standards within the service, focusing on the responsibility of all personnel to maintain behaviour that reflects positively on the FCS.

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says this policy will set clear guidelines on conduct related to marital and committed relationships, with particular emphasis on addressing behaviours such as extramarital affairs that could bring disrepute to the service.

Dr Nakarawa says the policy also outlines expectations for maintaining professional behaviour both inside and outside of the workplace, as FCS officers are held to a high standard of public trust.

He states the policy reflects the FCS’s ongoing commitment to professionalism, integrity, and public confidence.

He stresses that maintaining integrity in personal relationships is not just a private matter for FCS staff but it directly impacts how the service is perceived by the public.

Dr Nakarawa highlights that the policy sends a clear message that they expect their officers to be role models of ethical behaviour and to maintain high standards both in their personal lives and professional duties.

The policy is currently under review and will be subject to consultations before its official implementation.

Dr Nakarawa adds once adopted, any violation of the policy could result in disciplinary action, ranging from counselling and reprimand to suspension or termination, depending on the severity of the breach.