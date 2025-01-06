FCS foils contraband smuggling attempts

The Fiji Corrections Service has reported an increase in attempts to smuggle contraband including marijuana, methamphetamine, mobile phones, and tobacco by throwing them over the fences of correctional centers across Fiji.

Between January 3rd and 5th at the Suva Remand Centre, corrections officers foiled two separate “throw-in” attempts.

One suspect has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.

Article continues after advertisement

The FCS warns that the smuggling of contraband poses serious health risks to prisoners and could have significant consequences for those caught in the act.

The FCS continues to remind the public that bringing contraband into correctional centers is illegal.

The service encourages the public to promote positive behaviour and support the rehabilitation of prisoners while they are in custody.

Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Auta Moceisuva, states that the perpetrators should support prisoners’ positive behavioural change programmes rather than worsen their delinquent behaviour by attempting to smuggle in contraband.