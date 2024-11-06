FCS explores new education pathways

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service held a meeting with the staff from the College of Business, Hospitality, and Tourism Studies of the Fiji National University to explore the groundwork for a new educational pathway within the field of correctional management.

The discussion centred on a partnership to offer a Certificate in Correctional Management for recruits at the FCS Correction Training College, in affiliation with FNU.

This proposed Certificate in Correctional Management is designed to enhance the educational foundation of FCS recruits, equipping them with essential knowledge and skills relevant to their roles in the corrections sector.

Upon completion of this qualification, recruits will be eligible to pursue advanced studies, including diploma and degree courses in correctional management, through FNU.

The certification program reflects a shared commitment by both FCS and FNU to fostering professional development opportunities within the corrections field and enhancing career advancement pathways for correctional officers.

FCS Commissioner, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa, says the initiative highlights their ongoing commitment to professional excellence and reflects a strategic emphasis on equipping its workforce with the necessary skills and qualifications to meet the evolving demands of correctional services in Fiji.