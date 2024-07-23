FCS expects release of 100 inmates amid legislative review

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service / Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says he has drafted a cabinet paper to repeal the subsection from the current act that has created misunderstanding regarding the non-parole period imposed by the courts.

Dr Nakarawa has highlighted that this issue is also contributing to overcrowding at the prison facilities.

He explains that the imposition of non-parole periods is actually directed at the parole board, but currently, there is no board in place.

Dr Nakarawa adds that due to the non-existence of the parole board, no inmate has ever been released on parole.

He further mentions that once the subsection on the Parole Board of the Corrections Service Act 2006 is repealed, around 100 inmates will be released on remission.

Dr Nakarawa also states that the commissioner has executive powers to grant a third remission to everybody who is sentenced.

“But because of this misunderstanding, now the parole period that is imposed by the court actually overtakes remission. So we are stuck with prisoners who could have been released on remission, but we are holding on to them because of this misunderstanding with the non-parole period.”

Dr Nakarawa believes that a significant amount of overcrowding can be resolved at their facilities once this legislative review takes effect, as inmates will be released on remission.