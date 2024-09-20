FCS emphasizes on strengthening laws

The proposed National Narcotics Bureau legislation is expected to enhance investigations, prosecutions, and the adjudication of drug-related offences.

This was highlighted by the Commissioner of Corrections Dr Jalesi Nakarawa during a courstey call meeting with Fiji’s Roving Ambassador to the Pacific Island Countries and Territories and Agencies of the Council of Regional Organizations in the Pacific.

Dr. Nakarawa emphasized that with the strengthening of law enforcement agencies, a likely outcome would be an increase in drug offenders within the corrections system.

He highlights the need for drug offenders to be treated not solely for their criminal behavior but for the underlying drug addictions that impair cognitive function.

Discussions also related to the development of the Fiji Corrections Service and on fostering collaboration with development partners through diplomacy to support FCS’s growth strategies.

Dr Nakarawa states that the key areas of interest included the humane treatment of prisoners, upholding human rights and the rule of law, infrastructure development, staff training, and strengthening regional partnerships.

In strengthening partnership with other regional correctional leaders the Commissioner expressed his desire to initiate discussions that would lead to reviving a forum to enable great dialogue in the Pacific region to map out strategies for development purposes.

The Commissioner expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Ratu William Toganivalu, and looks forward to further collaboration on these important issues in the future.