FCS clarifies early release schemes

The Fiji Corrections Service has provided clarity on early release schemes available under the Corrections Act and Regulations, which include Community Work and Weekend Release programs.

These initiatives aim to support the gradual reintegration of eligible inmates into society while maintaining stringent assessment and oversight processes.

The FCS says the application process for early release is rigorous to ensure that only deserving individuals are granted this opportunity.

It says interested prisoners must formally apply, after which the Officer-in-Charge of their respective correctional facility collects supporting documentation.

The FCS says this includes family support statements, character references, and other relevant reports that provide a comprehensive evaluation of the applicant’s readiness for early reintegration.

Once all necessary documents are compiled, the application is submitted to the FCS Headquarters, where a dedicated board is responsible for thoroughly assessing and deliberating each case.

The board considers various factors, including the inmate’s behaviour, rehabilitation progress, and community support structures.

Based on their evaluation, the board submits its recommendation to the Commissioner of Corrections, who makes the final decision.

The FCS reiterates that early release is a privilege and not an automatic right.