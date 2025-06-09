FCOSS pushes for citizen power to watch public projects

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga

The Fiji Council of Social Services is urging the government to create a national framework for community-led monitoring of public infrastructure projects.

Executive Director Vani Catanasiga said this framework would enable citizens to directly oversee and report on projects in their communities.

She adds the proposal supports the Fiji National Infrastructure Investment Plan 2023-2034 and builds on past efforts like participatory budgeting and citizen audits.

“We think that participation in this will demonstrate, perhaps, maybe the usefulness of such an approach for government, particularly as we’re looking at efficiencies in government, we’re looking at meeting the needs.”

Catanasiga states that this approach also advances climate resilience, disaster recovery and inclusive development goals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says he welcomes increased public scrutiny of government projects.





