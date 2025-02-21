FCCC warns against price hikes amidst severe weather

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says there is a zero-tolerance approach for anyone who intends to use natural disasters as an excuse for unfair price hikes or the sales of compromised goods.

This warning comes as the country braces for severe rainfall and thunderstorms.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says traders who take advantage of vulnerable consumers undermine the well-being of the entire community.

Abraham says their teams have been conducting natural disaster market surveillance during and after bouts of flooding.

He says last month, the teams carried out 73 natural disaster surveys, checking on the prices of essential items that become necessary during a natural disaster.

The CEO says it is important that consumers also do their due diligence, including reporting wrongdoings by traders.

Meanwhile, 26 joint inspections have also been carried out with the town and city health inspectors to ensure that food health and safety standards are maintained by traders.