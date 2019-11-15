FCCC closely monitoring patterns of panic buying

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is in close contact with businesses around the country to monitor any pattern of panic buying.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says consumer must be able to make sound decision and not go into panic buying mode.

“As consumers, we need to exercise solidarity, we need to follow the love thy neighbor principle and it’s important that you don’t create fear.”

The FCCC advising Fijians to trust the Ministry of Health and the Government in its handling of the crisis, practice washing of hand and good hygiene practices and most importantly stop panic buying.