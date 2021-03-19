FCC aware of anti-Christ churches

The President of the Fiji Council of Churches has warned Christians to be wary of some new founding churches.

Speaking to FBC News Archbishop Peter Loy Chong revealed he has gathered information regarding churches that are anti-Christ.

He says in the past week, he visited some parts of the country and people informed him about the movement.

Article continues after advertisement

When asked if he is aware of one, the Archbishop says he is familiar with a church called “Lotu ni veivakasavasavataki”.

“There’s a lot of them around. Listening to people in the last week, I’ve been to the west and the north in Savusavu. I listen to the stories of people. There’s a lot of new small religious movements that are spreading unchristian teachings and the one I’d like to name now is the “Lotu ni veivakasavasavataki”.

The Archbishop says these new churches are diverting the interpretation of the word from the bible to fit their own.

He says Christians must make sure preachers are coming to them with the gospel of the god that loves and embraces.