Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

FBC staff distribute Easter buns

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 1, 2021 8:30 am
The staff at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation were out early this morning distributing Easter buns.

The staff at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation were out early this morning distributing Easter buns.

This is to mark one of the holy holiday’s which is commemorated by hundreds of Christians nationwide.

FBC’s Sales representative, Elena Tukuwasa says this Easter the company wanted to share a message of love through the distribution of buns.

Article continues after advertisement

“Easter is all about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and that portrayed the love that he had for us, so in a way overall what FBC is trying to do here is to demonstrate our love and that’s how we share it with the community and our families as well. This is how we do it, we go out and we give out buns to show how much we appreciate.”

Tukuwasa says the heavy downpour in the Capital did not dampen their spirits.

The teams were based at major road intersections between Nausori and Suva as well as Nadi and Labasa.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.