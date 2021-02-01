FBC staff distribute Easter buns

The staff at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation were out early this morning distributing Easter buns.

This is to mark one of the holy holiday’s which is commemorated by hundreds of Christians nationwide.

FBC’s Sales representative, Elena Tukuwasa says this Easter the company wanted to share a message of love through the distribution of buns.

Article continues after advertisement

“Easter is all about the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, and that portrayed the love that he had for us, so in a way overall what FBC is trying to do here is to demonstrate our love and that’s how we share it with the community and our families as well. This is how we do it, we go out and we give out buns to show how much we appreciate.”

Tukuwasa says the heavy downpour in the Capital did not dampen their spirits.

The teams were based at major road intersections between Nausori and Suva as well as Nadi and Labasa.