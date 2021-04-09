FBC News extends to an hour from today

The Fijian Broadcasting Cooperation’s 7 PM television news service extends to a one-hour bulletin from today.

This will comprise of hard-hitting stories and relevant issues from across the country.

FBC News Multimedia Journalist Sainiani Boila says this is an exciting time ahead for news consumers to come this evening but it also brings added responsibility to the FBC newsroom.

“We have been preparing for this for quite some time now and this is a huge step for us journalists here at FBC, moving from 45 minutes bulletin to an hour bulletin. This also means there is a lot of responsibilities for us, especially going out and getting the stories, the best videos so I just can’t wait.”

The one-hour News bulletin will also have segments dedicated to climate change, feel-good stories, extended Q&A, and more international news.

FBC News has become the most preferred and watched TV news for people who want credible mainstream media as their reliable source of information.