FBC did not make any allegations: Sayed-Khaiyum

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the FBC did not make any allegations against anyone.

This follows the release of an audio recording and a Statutory Declaration of Ferrel Khan who claims to be the administrator of anti-government Facebook page, Fiji Exposed Forum.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad then released a statement saying Sayed-Khaiyum would face legal action for false allegations against the NFP.

However, Sayed-Khaiyum clarifies that the claims are coming from Ferrel Khan and not the FBC.

“Not by us, by Mr Khan and the details are with the police. It’s up to the people who he’s made allegations against to respond or to take legal action against the person who’s made the allegations.”

Khan in a February meeting with Sayed-Khaiyum and two other managers of FBC claimed they were paid by a number of politicians and a handful of local businesses.

He alleges that he and other administrators of Fiji Exposed Forum were instructed to post anti-government sentiments on Facebook including fake news.

Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday decided to release the audio recording to set the record straight, since Khan posted about FBC on social media.

“The allegations were made by Mr Khan in the audio which we recorded with his permission and the Statutory Declaration which he willingly wrote. We made it very clear in the press conference yesterday that we did not believe him.”

In one post, Khan has uploaded pictures of his meeting with Sayed-Khaiyum alleging that he was told to spy on politicians.

However, the FBC Chief Executive says Khan was given pen cameras to bring proof of his alleged meetings with certain politicians.