FBC celebrates 66th birthday by giving back to community

Having become a leading broadcaster in the Pacific, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is dedicating its 66th anniversary to giving back to the less fortunate.

The FBC through its six radio stations has identified less fortunate families to assist during these trying times.

Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says giving back to the community is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

“We want to do our best to help as many people as possible and I am thankful we live in a country like Fiji where everyone is so ready to give all the time and everyone is ready to help regardless of our backgrounds and that is something we want to take charge of and lead from the front”

The FBC traces its history to July 1st 1954 when the then Fiji Broadcasting Commission launched with three radio stations.

Now it boasts six radio stations in three languages and three free to air TV channels.

Radio Programs Director Shammi Lochan says this year, FBC wants to help those in need.

“We have decided to now go a step further and help families for every festive season so we are incorporating post-Eid festival with FBC’s 66th birthday and our listeners have identified six families each radio stations that is 2dayfm, Gold FM, Radio Fiji one, Radio Fiji two and Bula FM they have adopted a family”

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has been the voice for many Fijians and continues to be the leading brand in broadcasting in the country.