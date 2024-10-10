FBC and Dialogue Fiji sign MOU

Manager of TV, Sitiveni Halufaki (left) and Dialogue Fiji Chief Executive Nilesh Lal

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will always step up to support content that impacts the younger generation.

This was highlighted by the Manager of TV, Sitiveni Halufaki, during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Dialogue Fiji and FBC this afternoon.

The MOU aims to facilitate and provide a platform for young people from various universities to raise their voices on issues that concern them.

As part of the agreement, FBC will air the National Inter-University Debate Championship 2024 this Saturday.

“We are looking towards more competitions in future years involving our university students and probably in future we also can encourage our high schools to be part of this inter-debate competition in schools”

Dialogue Fiji Chief Executive Nilesh Lal stated that the primary purpose of this initiative is to address the issue of youth apathy in the country.

He emphasized that there is a very small proportion of young people actively engaging in democratic processes.

The National Inter-University Debate Championship 2024 will be held at the Fiji National University Nasinu Campus’s New Auditorium.S