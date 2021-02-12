Father of two repair phones to provide for his family

A father of two is using his passion for repairing and unlocking mobile phones to help him put food on the table for his young family.

Gordon Wise who is a father of two through the Barter for Better Fiji Facebook page reached out to a lot of people and received an overwhelming response.

Wise says this passion that he picked up as a kid has allowed him to trade his service for groceries, farming equipment and other items.

“When I was a kid with especially my mum’s phone, if she leaves it around, I’ll just go play around with it and try to figure out how or what makes the phone work and since I was a child I’ve been motivated in gadgets, how they work and all those types of stuff.”

Through the trading of his services, he was able to earn enough money to buy school supplies for his eldest daughter who started school this year.

Wise hopes to open a phone repair and unlocking business to help Fijians and provide for his family as well.