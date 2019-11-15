Farmers warned to abide with the ban

The Agriculture Minister has warned that the government will confiscate produce from farmers who don’t abide by the ban on Paraquat and insecticide Imidacloprid.

During talks with farmers yesterday, the Environment Minister highlighted the health and environmental impact of using these chemicals.

Dr Reddy is in the Western Division to hear the concerns of farmers first-hand.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are now telling you, you don’t say that Minister you didn’t tell us. Very soon we’ll come to the market – vegetable stalls. We’ll get a gadget and immediately check the level of chemical and we’ll confiscate all of them and go out. Don’t tell us that day, minister I’ve lost all my revenue, minister that was my entire six months of work.”

Farmers are responding positively to the insecticide ban since the ministry has carried out relevant workshops.

“The amount of damage done to our environment from using of chemical is unbelievable. The amount of health risk that has been caused by paraquat is unbelievable. The number of lives lost, parents losing their children, children losing their parents, people using their loved ones through those who committed suicide through consuming paraquat is just unacceptable.”

The Agriculture Minister also highlighted that using insecticide Imidacloprid kills bees which affects honey production.