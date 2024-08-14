Farmers warned against planting unapproved cane varieties

The Sugar Research Institute of Fiji is concerned that farmers, especially in the Northern Division, continue to plant unapproved varieties of cane.

Chief Executive Vinesh Kumar says there are 19 commercial varieties approved for use, and farmers should stick to planting these.

Kumar adds that the SRIF conducts soil testing before advising farmers on which variety suits their farms.

“Based on the climatic conditions, based on your soil type, we recommend a variety you should be planting. As such, we are requesting all farmers across Fiji or the cane belt areas to please plant the approved varieties that are the 19 commercially released varieties. Anything apart from that, and if you look at the Master Award, is not accepted by the miller.”

Kumar says that while some farmers in parts of the Northern Division prefer a certain variety of cane, it is not approved by SRIF because it does not produce the desired amount of sugar.

Kumar further states that the unapproved variety is also susceptible to disease.