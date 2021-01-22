Farmers urged to take necessary precautions

The Ministry of Agriculture is advising all farmers to take all the necessary precautions to reduce risk to life and their property.

This as heavy rain warning remains in force for parts of the Fiji group.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy recommends that farmers keep their animals, machinery and farm implements away from flood-prone areas and secure the livestock sheds.

Dr Reddy says farmers need to move planting materials to higher grounds so that they can be used after floodwaters have receded.

He says farmers also have to be wary of culverts and other waterways created by floods and to keep family members and animals away from them.

The Ministry urged farmers to pay close attention to all weather forecasts, warnings and advisories issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services and to follow precautionary measures so that losses from flash floods and strong winds are minimized and if at all possible, be avoided.