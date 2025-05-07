Farmers to benefit from new loyalty program

SCGF Chief Executive Raj Sharma (left), Ba Industries Limited General Manager Sanjay Badgujar (right)

The Sugar Cane Growers Fund and Ba Industries Limited have launched a new Loyalty Program in Lautoka, offering a five percent discount on farming equipment like tractors for SCGF-registered farmers.

SCGF Chief Executive Raj Sharma highlighted their commitment to sugarcane farmers through this initiative.

Sharma says the program has already exceeded its registration target with 1,500 farmers, and one has already purchased a discounted tractor.

“This is a scheme that we intend to bring to the whole of sugar industry for the farmers to take a benefit. So even when you buy a tractor at a value of about say $50,000 or $45,000, straight out you get $2,250 discount and that’s a big money for a farmer.”

Ba Industries Limited General Manager Sanjay Badgujar welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its role in supporting farmers and inspiring youth in agriculture.

“We want to bring the attitude with the farmers and young generation that there is a future in farming. And that is why we diversify ourselves into agriculture and we are promoting our agriculture under the brand of Agri-tech”.

Badgujar says the agriculture industry holds a promising future for the youth.

