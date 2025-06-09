Farmers learn modern rice technique

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Forty farmers from Ra Province attended an intensive training exercise in dry land rice cultivation at Nanukuloa Agriculture Station, Rakiraki, this week.

The program aims to increase yield and strengthen local food security.

The training is part of the China-Fiji Agricultural Cooperation Project, led by Team Leader Fu Ziaan in partnership with the Agriculture Ministry. Ziaan said the program equips farmers with skills across the full rice production cycle to improve output and income.

Farmers learned land preparation, optimal planting times, fertilizer use, pest and weed management, and proper harvesting techniques to reduce grain loss.

Senior Research Officer Irene Singh said the Farmer Field School approach provides practical, on-field guidance.

She added that farmers were also trained in broadcasting techniques to improve both the quality and quantity of rice harvested.

The project supplied fertilizers and rice seeds to 40 new farmers to help them launch their own rice cultivation projects.

Singh noted that Ra currently produces around 130–135 tonnes of rice from 140 acres but has significant potential to expand.

She said the initiative promotes sustainable farming practices crucial for long-term food security.

The session was co-facilitated by Senior Agriculture Officer Sera Nakidakida and Technical Officer Nileshni Devi.

Singh said the China-Fiji Project continues to provide technology, expertise and capacity-building programs to strengthen Fiji’s agricultural sector and enhance national food security.

