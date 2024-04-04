Farmers learn climate-smart techniques

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways’ Land Management Unit organized a farmer-to-farmer exchange visit to Taveuni.

The farmers spent three days learning about the practices adopted by Taveuni farmers to mitigate climate change challenges.

The touring group consisted of ten farmers from various locations, including five chosen from Nakavika, located in the upper Sigatoka Valley.

There were also farmer representatives from Korotari and Matalolo in Labasa.

The team visited the Tutu Training Centre & Teitei Taveuni pilot sites in Delaivuna, Naselesele, Lavena, and Bouma.

The Ministry hopes that the farmer representatives who attended the farm visit will share what they have learned in their communities and practice it on their farms.

This is one method that communities can use to improve their farming knowledge and skills, particularly in Smart Agriculture Technologies.