Farmer charged with fraud

A 34-year-old farmer from Naitasiri has been charged with obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

The accused is currently in police custody and is set to appear in Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police investigations revealed that on July 27, 2022, the accused fraudulently obtained $799.00 from a member of the public via a mobile money platform.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused posed as a travel agent and collected money from individuals who had applied for overseas work visas.

According to police, the applicant transferred $799.00 to the accused, who then withdrew the money despite being ineligible to receive it.

The incident was later reported to the Nausori Police Station.