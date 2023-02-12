Farmer arrested following drug raid

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More than 4,590 plants believed to be marijuana were seized from a farm in Qaranivai, Dogotuki, last week.

Chief Operations Officer and Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says a 23-year-old farmer from Vusavio, Dogotuki, has been arrested following the raid.

He says the raid was conducted by officers from the Labasa Taskforce and Criminal Intelligence Unit at the suspect’s farm in Qaranivai, Dogotuki.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Acting ACP Driu says more arrests were also made in the Northern Division this past week for drug-related offences.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He says the divisional task forces continue to focus on those involved in the illegal drug trade, and successful joint raids with other stakeholders are reflective of the momentum of efforts underway in addressing the illicit trade.