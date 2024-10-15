Farm-to-Fork initiative connects farmers with tourism

The Ministry of Tourism is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization to promote locally grown produce into the tourism supply chain known as the farm-to-fork initiative.

Speaking at the 2024 Agriculture Show in Valelevu, Nasinu this morning, Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka highlights that this initiative emphasizes sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint associated with importing food.

Gavoka states the farm and fork initiative will connect farmers directly with hotels, restaurants, and other tourism operators.

“This initiative helps ensure the tourists experience the freshest Fijian cuisine while supporting local agriculture. By sourcing ingredients locally, this initiative not only supports the local economy but also aligns with global sustainability trends.”

Gavoka says we must ensure that all Fijians, regardless of their location, have access to affordable and healthy food.

Deputy Secretary for Agriculture Tekini Nakidakida agrees there is increasing demand for food in the tourism sector.

“Even though the numbers of tourists that we foresee to arrive in Fiji send shivers down our spine as we have to produce that much volume of food to feed them, every challenge poses opportunities that we can explore and build on it together.”

The Farm-to-Fork initiative is expected to enhance Fiji’s food security while strengthening the tourism appeal, positioning it as a leader in sustainable tourism and agriculture.