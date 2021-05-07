Family with four day old baby evicted

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating a case whereby a family in Nadi was forcibly evicted by their landlord.

The couple who have a two-year-old son and a four day old baby were assisted by nearby families to build a temporary shelter.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says they’re trying to obtain more details.

Raj says landlords and tenants should negotiate and discus their rental arrangements to avoid arbitrary eviction.

He is also urging landlords to show compassion as some tenants may be in a financially precarious situation particularly in the context of COVID-19.

“If you push these people out on the streets, you are exposing them to huge health risks. You are actually effectively derailing the concerted effort made by our authorities to contain the situation.”

Raj adds these are trying times and people must have access to adequate housing, water, food and sanitation.

He reiterates that arbitrary evictions constitute a violation of section 39 of the Fijian Constitution which guarantees everyone the right to freedom from arbitrary evictions without an order of a court.