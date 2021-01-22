Family takes shelter under tarpaulin

A family from Nasivi, Vatukoula is taking shelter under a tarpaulin after floodwaters entered their home early this morning.

One of the residents in the area, Sisilia Ratuvuwai says they woke up at around 1am when floodwaters started seeping inside their home.

She says they did not have time to save their household items as they rushed to higher grounds for safety.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Sisilia Ratuvuwai]

Ratuvuwai says they are still experiencing heavy rain and are expecting floodwaters to rise.



[Source: Sisilia Ratuvuwai]

She says most houses in their neighbourhood are affected by floodwaters.

She adds three families living near the Nasivi River have managed to take shelter at a church nearby.