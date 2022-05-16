Family organizes graduation rite for late son

Josaia Usumaki was so close to finally achieving his dream of graduating when he died six weeks before his graduation rites.

Usumaki’s mother, Nieta Salakula Veitala says his 28-year-old son was supposed to join his mates from the University of the South Pacific last Thursday and Friday for a graduation ceremony.

Unfortunately, Usumaki couldn’t receive his Bachelor of Arts and Education Degree when he suffered heart failure and collapsed on March 27.

“He was the first one in the family to reach the tertiary level. I miss my son, especially the plans we’ve put together for the near future. My son is no longer and the pain is unbearable, even the pain I felt after the passing of my late parents is not as deep as the pain of losing my son, Josaia.”

The distraught mother says all she can do now is recall the fond memories spent with her son on framed photographs and videos in their home.

“He was a God-fearing young man and always respect our decisions. He was sickly since primary school and I always advised him to be careful with his health. At times, I noticed some changes in his appearance, but when I ask him, he will always say that everything is fine. But I never knew the hardship he was dealing with. But I’m really proud of my son’s achievement.”

Usumaki’s Father, Samuela Veitala says his son was born and raised in Mokoisa, Ravitaki in Kadavu, and moved with his parents to Suva in late 2000 in his quest to secure a quality education.

“Usumaki attended primary school in Kadavu and came to complete his primary and secondary school years in Suva. I could see Usumaki’s potential and decided for us to come to Suva and support our children, especially Jo. Because I know that leaving your children under the care of your relatives in the city is sometimes hard.”

Veitala says that his late son had big dreams for the future.

Usumaki’s achievement and death now leave a scar on his family and partner, who are still coming to terms with his untimely passing.