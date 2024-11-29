Family of five loses home in a fire

A family of five has been left homeless after their three-bedroom house was completely destroyed by a fire in Lajonia, Labasa, early this morning.

It belonged to 63-year-old security guard Jaswant Prasad who was away at work when the blaze broke out, while his 63-year-old wife Nirmala Wati was the only occupant in the house when it had caught fire.

The couple’s four children were also away at work when the incident occurred, and the fire is believed to have started from the kitchen of the partially wooden and tin house.

Article continues after advertisement

According to eyewitnesses in the neighborhood, the house was razed to the ground before the National Fire Authority arrived at the scene.

The National Fire Authority and Fiji Police Force are at the scene, FBC News understands that investigations have commenced to determine the cause of the fire.