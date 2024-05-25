Fake recruitment companies under the spotlight

Pio Tikoduadua

The Home Affairs Ministry is taking proactive measures to counter fake recruitment companies which have been illegally bringing people into the country.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua has highlighted the growing concern over the surge in fake recruitment companies exploiting the current labour shortage in the country.

Tikoduadua says more effort is now being placed to identify and shut down deceptive entities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also aware of the recent surge in fake recruitment companies exploiting the current labour shortage in Fiji to bring people into the country illegally. To combat this, we have intensified our efforts to identify and shut down these fraudulent operations.”

Tikoduadua says they are working closely with international partners and local agencies to track and prosecute those who are responsible.

“We have launched a public awareness campaign to educate potential jobseekers about the risk of fake recruitment schemes and to encourage them to verify the legitimacy of these recruitment agencies.”

The Minister says the government has developed a comprehensive framework to enhance border security, incorporating a coordinated approach among all key stakeholders.