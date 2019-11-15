Home

Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar in custody

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 28, 2020 8:55 am
Kishore Kumar.

Self-styled publisher Kishore Kumar has been taken into police custody.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirms he was taken for questioning last night.

Kumar was suspended by the Education Ministry earlier this week.

Kumar has been attacking NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua and claiming he had in his possession a pornographic video of her.

Late Monday afternoon, Kumar removed all his previous videos where he had attacked Qereqeretabua.

This happened soon after he was suspended pending investigations for possible breaches of the Civil Service Code of Conduct.

Kumar is a Computer Science teacher at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

