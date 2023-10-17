Eye institute performs crucial pediatric surgeries

The Pacific Eye Institute achieved a vital milestone, providing hope to 14 visually impaired children through pediatric eye surgeries.

The institute has secured anesthetic doctors and the necessary equipment, which has led to the successful completion of the surgeries.

Country Manager Fiji, Kirti Prasad says an analysis done in 2002 found that there was no training available for nurses and doctors to specialize in ophthalmology, and hence the institute came about.

Prasad says recently, in Fiji, they have carried out vitreoretinal surgery, which is quite new to them.

“With these doctors being able to provide these surgical services, there’s a continuous of care in the community, so if there are patients who have issues with their eyes, these doctors are able to provide services locally without being dependent on overseas/visiting doctors so as the patients have issues they will be coming to their own doctors and having the services locally.”

The Pacific Eye Institute’s capability to perform crucial surgeries locally not only mitigates logistical complexities but, more vitally, provides immediate, accessible care to the children who require it most.