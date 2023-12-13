Expo reports good turnout

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Mini Career’s Expo organized by the Ministry of Civil Service recorded a good turnout in the first two days.

The Ministry say approximately 250 people have visited the various Ministries booths.

This Mini Careers Expo aims to fill the vacant positions across the civil service.

Article continues after advertisement

University student Mosese Seru says the presentations at the expo has helped him understand the process better.

“The presentation today I have learnt that a lot of things especially the steps that can be taken to apply for the ministry.”

Meanwhile, Parent like Eleni Tabuakovei seized the opportunity to help her nieces.

Tabuakovei says the expo was of great help as her nieces’ looks forward to joining the workforce soon.

” I bought my two nieces for them to have more knowledge and information about their career experience”

The Civil Service Mini Career’s Expo will end tomorrow.