Expatriates are short-term fix: Narube

Fiji can mitigate the impact of brain drain by bringing in expatriates to fill critical roles temporarily.

Unity Fiji Party Leader and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Savenaca Narube has suggested this; however, he says it is crucial that these overseas expatriates conduct extensive training for local people.

Narube emphasizes that while expatriates can provide short-term relief, the ultimate goal must be to continuously train local professionals.

The former RBF Governor criticized previous budgets for lacking a clear, articulated roadmap for Fiji’s medium to long-term economic needs.

“We are suffering right now. So I think the one of the solutions would be to bring some from abroad to immediately Fill but then to be sure, when they come they actually undertake a lot of training for locals that training components should be really quite important in bringing some of the overseas expatriates here.”

Narube has outlined a two-pronged strategy to combat brain drain and stimulate long-term economic growth.

A key part of his vision is economic diversification, particularly in natural resources.

He reiterates the need to diversify the economy and natural resources are an obvious avenue.

Narube adds that sugarcane production has been a traditional strength but we must also explore alternatives and plan for the future beyond sugarcane. Increasing productivity is another priority.

Narube called for a re-examination of the land tenure system to support this new economic platform.

He also highlights the need for robust public financial management reforms.

Narube states that reforming public financial management is essential to support these structural changes and ensure sustainable growth.