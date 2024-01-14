News

Exchange programs to enhance bilateral relations

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 14, 2024 7:15 am

India and Fiji are advancing their bilateral relationship through various exchange programs.

This has been highlighted by the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Palaniswamy Karthigeyan, during the briefing of the Fijian delegation that will be attending the Republic Day Camp in India.

Karthigeyan says that the Indian government is happy to facilitate such programs to improve relations and cooperation with partner countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“The larger objective remains the same to kind of connect the two countries and develop the friendship in the next generation. These are going to be the leaders of the country on both sides”.

He adds that Fiji is the largest beneficiary of the Know India Program, which has in the last year benefited more than 80 participants.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says that these exchanges will bring out the potential in our youth.

This week, a group of 10 youths from Fiji will go to India as part of the 72nd Know India Program where they will engage in cultural activities and social activities.

Singh plans to investigate alleged misuse of funds

Surge in eye consultations

Exchange programs to enhance bilateral relations

Minister outlines plans to address maintenance issues

Enhancing community feedback mechanism is vital: Catanasiga

MoE to enhance school leaders training

Diver found motionless in Lautoka waters

Tabuya calls for collaborative efforts for inclusive policies

Fijian urged to be cautious

Riverbank protection work underway

BAF assists more than 300 MSMEs

Fair distribution of funding for Sports

Lautoka FC declines Naulubu transfer request

Palmer penalty gives Chelsea a win

 Both sides play heavy on emotion in ICJ hearing

Fierce competition in front row for Ravai

Boxing gear received by Haider from a late friend

Injury likely to keep Man City striker out until the end of January

France's new PM tilts his cabinet to the right

U.S. carries out new strike in Yemen after Biden vows to keep pressure on

Sports a financially rewarding career: Saukuru

Weightlifting focuses on Rainibogi

Boeing: US regulator to increase oversight of firm after blowout

India's Kishan, Shami to miss first two England tests

Arctic blast: Record-breaking cold weather forecast for many states

Ecuador violence affects whole world, president tells BBC

Strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen show war in Gaza has already spread

US and Britain strike Yemen in reprisal for Houthi attacks on shipping

Revamped tracks to re-open in three weeks

Exciting time for women, girls in rugby: Koroi

Haider embraces new faith

FCCC’s price survey results aim to help consumers

Minister anticipates surge in active farmers

Rabuka refrains from commenting on social media infidelity claims

Morris scores late equaliser to rescue point for Luton at Burnley

Villagers seeks answers on mysterious discovery of dead fish

Qatar begin Asian Cup defence with win over Lebanon as Afif steals show

Barry Keoghan recalls battle with flesh-eating bacteria

China is open to contact, talks with Canada

Kaitlyn Dever to star in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2

Families of Ecuador hostages demand action

PM Rabuka reopens two sporting facilities

Resignations and ageing infrastructure at Tavua Hospital

With ‘The Beekeeper,’ Jason Statham attracts flies for all the wrong reasons

Quiet streets, fuel lines follow declaration of emergency in Papua New Guinea

Delays not hampering Drua Women’s preparations: Serevi

Minister reveals alarming mismanagement in FSC

Thrilling 2024 for Fiji FA

Rabuka extends sympathy for Papuans

TSLS issues 1,477 statements for student travel clearance

Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule

Youth exchange program to ensure aspirational participation

Bobby Portis pours in 28 as Bucks beat up Celtics

MATA Dance Group boosts hip-hop fusion

Fiji Babaas through to Cup quarterfinals

Kristen Stewart explains why she thinks ‘Twilight’ is ‘such a gay movie’

North Korea poised to admit first known tourists since 2020

Nabobo-Baba refutes claims about staff pay

Taskforce intensifies efforts to safeguard public against scams

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen

To grieve her mother, Ashley Judd first had to heal trauma

George Carlin AI special criticized by his daughter

Ukraine builds barricades, digs trenches as focus shifts to defence

Rasaku hopeful for Olympic spot

Michael Strahan’s daughter is battling a malignant brain tumor

Wilson gunning for Drua spot

Vanua Challenge expected to be a thriller

Expiry dates to curb double-dipping in welfare programs

Patel reappointed as Chair and Director of FNPF Board

Reaction to South Africa's UN court case against Israel's war in Gaza

Multi-milliondollar Ba Court operational this month

Barcelona to face Real Madrid in Super Cup final after 2-0 over Osasuna

No. 1 Iga Swiatek opens against former champ

Top seed Elena Rybakina out in Adelaide

Fostering women’s participation in society

'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' lead nominations in prelude to Oscars

Singh announces key developments for the sugar industry

Tikoitoga honoured for his calm leadership

Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response

Gutugutuwai to be laid to rest today

Saukuru emphasizes the importance of vocational training

Venezuela sees reimagined high Spanish art in new street exhibit

Vodafone ATH partners with Physionet UK

New Vision Fiji to assist 200 children

Fiji Babaas stamps mark on opening day

Tens of thousands protest in Poland against ex-ministers' imprisonment

Monumental ancient map re-emerges in new Rome museum

At ICJ, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

Iran seizes oil tanker involved in US-Iran dispute in Gulf of Oman

Netanyahu condemns ICJ genocide case

Koroi excited with new managerial role

Possible Olympic Games ticket for Racaca

Silktails in talks on possible women’s team

TSLS to work with at-risk students

Children’s curfew proposal sparks discussion

FTU calls for mental health support

200 SME’s expected at the SME conference in March

Australia eyes enhanced trade opportunities with Fiji

Tikoitoga to be laid to rest today

Upgrade planned for Denarau wastewater infrastructure

Councils urges Fijians to beware of unreasonable charges

Four North facilities put on notice by DOE

Nawi Island starts to take shape as hub of activity

Tough pool games for Fiji in Perth 7s

Young Serevi welcomes Rauluni’s appointment

Students and parents celebrate Year 13 results

Baravilala, Borisi eyes spot in Navua team

PNG declares state of emergency after 16 killed in rioting

Ministry re-looks at bus fares for persons with disability

Lack of civic pride in Lautoka City highlighted

Georgia holds off Arkansas for 10th straight win

UniFiji journalism program developed for mainstream

SOP hinders relocation

Field 4 residents concerned with police response

Several homeless following separate fire incidences

‘Mean Girls’ deserves a seat at the cool kids’ table

Improved water supply for Momi Villagers

Protocols must be met for heritage site development

One in ten children diagnosed with vision issues

FRU welcomes Burger King to Vuvale

Momoa and Bonet to share custody of kids

FICAC grapples with personnel challenges

FCS on high alert as contraband escapes detection methods

Players to fall back on certificate: Naiqama

Wounded Djokovic faces fire from young guns at Australian Open

$25 limit to curb bus fare abuse

Koopmeiners leads Atalanta past Milan into Coppa semis

TSLS increases engagement through social media

Liverpool come back to beat Fulham 2-1

Clear the streets and go home: PNG's Commissioner of Police

Swedish alarm after defence chiefs' war warning

Ecuador president says country is at war as gangs hold prison staff hostage

Concerns about surging numbers of disabilities

De Niro Thought he won Golden Globe over Robert Downey Jr

Rauluni named as Drua Women and Fijiana XV coach

Sauturaga to lead shadow Fiji 7s side

Street chaos in Port Moresby amid pay glitch for public servants

90 per cent pass rate for Year 13

Ministry provides floriculture training for women

Biologist emphasizes on Shark conservation

US, UK forces repel 'largest attack' by Houthis in Red Sea

Vakurunabili set for 7s return

Strong support system for Silktails

Goundar vessels under scrutiny

TSLS to sponsor 17,000 students in 2024

Historical trauma a barrier to development

Youth take charge in revival of Fijian culture and tradition

Strengthening relationships for Fishing and Forest development

FEO to look into complaint against President

Lazio beat Roma to book Coppa Italia semi-final berth

Melanie "Mel B" Brown Reveals Victoria Beckham Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Pregnant Jessie James Decker Celebrated Baby No. 4

Tabuya requests investigation into explicit video

Ministry explores child curfew proposal

Ba coach steps down

Ministry profiles over 200 street dwellers

More trained counsellors and social workers needed

Frenchman to boost Tabadamu side

Coach happy with player's drive

Legal Commissioners outline need for training

Ecuador roiled by on-air take-over of TV studio by gunmen

Termite issues raised again by Lautoka residents

FABA to reach out to more junior fighters

Timely back-to-school aid eases parents' load

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ Is Being Adapted Into Broadway Musical

Djokovic poised to scale Grand Slam peak

FEO to look into complaint against President

Sir Graham interested in Fiji’s affordable housing project

Amazon staff at new UK warehouse to strike

Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Set During Conversation

LTA clarifies taxi rank system plans

SCF condemns disturbing rise in sexual offences

Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2024-2025?

Minam becomes chair of ADFIAP

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Actor Adan Canto Dead at 42

Storms envelope much of US, bringing heavy snow, rains, tornadoes

Tawalo pushes for Fiji 7s selection

Funds should be allocated towards healthcare, DPM told

FCS faces rehabilitation challenges

Minister calls for inclusivity in sports

Fiji hockey ready to take on the world

Middlesbrough shock Chelsea in League Cup semi-final

Universities urged to enhance academic counselling

MSAF to work with Ministry of iTaukei Affairs

Church embarks on educational reform

Tom Cruise and Warner Bros. Discovery announce partnership

Qiliho and Pryde maintain full pay

Parents thankful for $200 assistance

Man refutes owing $16,700

Sinéad O’Connor died of natural causes

Massive winter storm batters US

Aaron Rodgers doubles down on debunked conspiracies

Ratuniyarawa cops jail term for sexually assaulting women

The Mandalorian and Grogu are getting a movie

Fijians urged to adhere to road safety

PM pays tribute to Tikoitoga

US top diplomat urges Israel to avoid harming civilians in Gaza

Mazey to meet Tuwai and Gollings

Nadi businessman wants technical colleges back

Self-treatment of eye infections is risky