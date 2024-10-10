Ex-servicemen share fond memories of 1970

A few members of the Macuata ex-servicemen shared their fond memories of when Fiji gained independence in 1970.

Jovilisi Muani was a Year 5 student at Draiba Fijian School when they were tasked with dressing in colors and forming a Union Jack at the Albert Park grounds in Suva.

Muani says Fiji has gone through a lot since then, but he is glad to see the unity and diversity among the people of the North during this year’s celebration.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m happy that Macuata is hosting it again because few of the programs we see here today can only be seen on television in pasty celebrations happening in Suva, and I know how the people of Suva were excited to observe the 21-gun salute, and Labasa is proving what the future holds for Vanua Levu.”

Another member, Semisi Masioliva, says he feels blessed to witness what unfolds at Subrail Park after years of serving in the military, and it’s proof of what Fiji has gone through as a nation.

He adds that the theme “To Heal and Hope,” is indeed a practice that every Fijian should focus on going forward as a nation.