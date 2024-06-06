Ex-banker and police officer charged in $233K money laundering

A police officer and a former reconciliation officer at a bank have been charged for multiple counts of money laundering amounting to over $200,000.

The woman is charged with eight counts fraudulent falsification of accounts and eight counts of money laundering.

The police officer, is charged with 20 counts of money laundering.

It is alleged that between 2nd May 2022 and 13 February 2023, the woman fraudulently falsified multiple accounts and stole $233,230.27 from the bank and laundered it to her de facto partner’s bank account.

The two then allegedly used this money to build and upgrade two houses in Nausori.

The two will be produced in custody at the Suva Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.