EU provides $50m budget support to the government

The European Union has provided budget support of $50m to the government.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam says the support focuses on enhancing rural livelihoods.

Seam says they have made the first payment of $20m for this year and $30 m will be made next year.

The Ambassador adds they have other projects which are specific to the needs of some communities during the pandemic.

“I launched with the acting Chief Justice for example the Access to Justice Project which allows setting a video conferencing in prisons to allow inmates to receive visitations, to consult with their lawyers, to attend court proceeding without being moved from the prison to the court.”

The European Union is also working on launching a project with the NGO – Homes of Hope in an effort to combat human trafficking.

The Fijian government has been urged to make the most of the regional projects that the EU has to offer.