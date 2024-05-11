eTransport cards can be redeemed

All students can now redeem their eTransport cards for Term 2 of the Academic year.

According to the Ministry of Education, the eTransport cards have been topped up.

From Tuesday, May 14th, students can begin redeeming their eTransport cards at various locations.

Article continues after advertisement

The redeeming sites include Vodafone outlets, with public buses along with various District Offices.

The Ministry has also designated several redeeming sites across different regions for students’ convenience.

The Ministry is urging parents and guardians to ensure that their children’s blue cards are redeemed before the commencement of Term 2.

These sites include:

– Suva Office: Harbor Front Building

– Sigatoka Office: Keasuna Building

– Nausori Office: River House

– Lautoka Office: Roqoroqoivuda House

– Ba Office: Koronubu House

– Ra Office: Kalawati Building

– Labasa Office: Roqomate House

– Savusavu Office: Gulabdash Building

– Taveuni Office: Bucalevu Secondary School