Environmental management a priority: PRF

[Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/ Facebook]

Everyone in the country generates waste on a daily basis, but many do not seem to take any responsibility for it.

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says with World Environment Day celebrated today, every Fijian has the right to a clean and healthy environment as enshrined in the Constitution.

Deo says this right is being breached on a daily basis as we continue to see large amounts of waste dumped in our environment—on roadsides, drains, picnic spots, and stadiums.

He adds that a roadside campaign has been organized this weekend to mark World Environment Day and World Oceans Day.

According to Deo, the campaign will be held on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Koronivia Road junction in Nausori to inform the public of the impact of human actions on our environment and oceans.

The PRF founder says government leaders, the private sector, schools, and families are invited to join the campaign.