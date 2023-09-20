Entrepreneurs empowered by a sustainable approach

Communities in Kadavu have gained knowledge relating to the benefits of cooperatives for local development.

This falls in line with the Government’s strategic approach to achieving sustainable economic growth, social progress, and community empowerment.

This past week, the United Nations Development Programme in partnership with the Ministry of Trade, and the Itaukei Affairs Trust Board delivered a five-day information and awareness session across four districts in Kadavu.

The session was attended by 220 farmers and business entrepreneurs from Sanima, Tavuki, Yawe and Nakasaleka Districts.

Along with knowledge sharing, members of the communities engaged in a programme to improve practical financial and business management skills under the Markets for Change Project.

The sessions highlighted the importance of the long-term sustainability of Kadavu communities, which the M4C Project aims to contribute to.

The project promotes gender equality through the economic empowerment of women market vendors in Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The project is implemented by UN Women in partnership with UNDP and supported by the Governments of Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.