FBC's Surawa Dredre rocks Labasa

Hundreds of Fijians flocked to Subrail Park in Labasa last night to enjoy a live comedy show – the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Suruwa Dredre”.

The show filled with laughter was hosted by FBC’s Radio Fiji One and Bula FM personalities.

The fans also enjoyed live bands from the Caucau ni Buca, and Eta Gonerogo to name a few.

Bula FM Programmes Director Sala Veilawa says this was the first ever Suruwa Dredre show and it was a great success

“We believe that the people of Labasa really loved the show even though it’s the first time we are bringing this live show, the live event to Labasa, and we appreciate what we have seen. The turnout was really good.”

Veilawa says people of Labasa have requested that similar show be held in other parts of Vanua Levu.

The “Suruwa Dredre” show was part of the FBC’s Bula FM and Radio Fiji One’s North roadshow in an effort to meet the listeners face to face.